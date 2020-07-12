Gone Too Soon: Quality Control Artist Lil Marlo Murdered In Atlanta

Lil Marlo, real name Rudolph Johnson, was one of the rising stars of Quality Control’s elite roster of up and coming talent. Marlo is best known for his affiliation to his labelmate, Lil Baby, and for their 2017 mixtape 2 The Hard Way, which shined the light on both of their unique southern rap styles.

Outside of business, Marlo and Baby are real-life friends and anyone who’s a fan of one is sure to be a fan of the other.. Marlo’s debut stand-alone mixtape, The Wire, created a big street buzz for him and put the rapper on the road to being another rising star on QC’s already impressive roster.

Unfortunately, Marlo’s potential rise in the music game was cut short on Saturday night after news broke that he was found dead in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Just IN: Atlanta Rapper Rudolph "Lil Marlo" Johnson, born and raised in Bowen Home projects on the Westside area of Atlanta, found dead.🕊🙏🏽 I heart goes out to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3FOIWnhL9e — Durtty Daily 🤬🗓 (@DurttyDaily) July 12, 2020

While the details surrounding his passing are very scarce, fans on Twitter seem to think he was shot on the Interstate in a targeted hit. Several users uploaded videos of a car in the middle of the interstate with bullet holes, tagging them “RIP Marlo.”

No official statement has been issued on his passing at this time.

Here’s footage of QC artist Lil Marlo’s car being shot up, Rest In Peace Lil Marlo 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/kv6mWm1USN — Blanco Tarantino TV (@BlancoTarantino) July 12, 2020

Fellow Quality Control artist Lil Yachty seemingly confirmed his death on Instagram and noted he was with him apparently just hours before his passing.

***UPDATE***

TMZ has confirmed Lil Marlo’s death and adds that his body is currently at the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police told the website that they’re unsure if the rapper was killed in a drive-by, shot by someone else in his car, or was driving while injured.

“Cops tell us, they responded to a call at 2:06 Sunday morning. The call came in as a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, but when police arrived they found the rapper had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

This story is still developing…