Proud Papa Offset Gifts Kulture An $8K Birkin Bag, Cardi Claps Back At Critics

“If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid…”

Offset and Cardi B’s baby girl already has an extremely enviable purse collection at the tender age of 2. As previously reported Kulture Kiari’s proud parents threw her a lavish birthday bash that included painting, cotton candy, a waterslide, and an electric baby Bugatti from her Auntie Hennessy Carolina.

Apparently, her parents weren’t done marking their toddler’s big day, however, and Offset shared that he had one more gift for his baby girl; a luxury bag.

In an IG video, the Migos rapper presented the tot with a Birkin bag with an estimated $8,000 price tag.

“Late is better than never I Birkin my baby,” he captioned the post.

The pricey gift, of course, raised eyebrows from fans who wondered why they’d “waste” nearly $10K on a baby Birkin for a toddler who’d probably prefer some toys.

Kulture after they gave her the Birkin pic.twitter.com/RzydM7zWww — 𝓣 (@dipIomaticimmun) July 16, 2020

kulture looking at that expensive ass birkin bag she didn't ask forpic.twitter.com/OMPI5ChMs7 — َ (@bickenhead) July 16, 2020

According to Cardi, however, her kid has to match her fly so the $8K Birkin bag makes sense.

“I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer s***, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy,’” said Cardi in a Twitter video. “But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.” She continued, “If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers […] ’cause if I was looking like a bad b****, expensive b****, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s***.”

Our kids gotta March the fly . pic.twitter.com/o1P0eY8XGS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

OOOP!

Celebs buying a pricey gift for kids is, of course, nothing new. Remember when Khaled bought Kylie’s baby girl Stormi her first Chanel bag for her birthday?

DJ Khaled gifts Stormi her first Chanel purse for her birthday pic.twitter.com/Nx0AZ2PGck — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 10, 2019

What do YOU think about Cardi and Offset’s baby Birkin for Stormi???