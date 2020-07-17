Cho Cho Be Knowin’: Quavo Answers Icy Girlfriend Saweetie’s Questions For GQ “Couples Quiz” [VIDEO]

Saweetie quizzed Quavo for GQ’s “Couples Quiz” segment, asking him 44 questions about her and we’d say he did pretty good. But we couldn’t help noticing that we couldn’t stop cheesing throughout the whole video. We thought they were cute before but now we’re absolutely smitten. Watch the quiz below:

We feel like we learned so much about these two by watching this. First of all — her middle name is Quavia? Um, this is a match made in heaven. She talking about both our names would start with a Q if she went by Quavia, but her name is LITERALLY the feminine version of his exact name. And her nickname for him is “Cho Cho”? So cute. Also they’re super adorable with the fact that they have their differences but they still come together. Also love the fact that she watches “Sportscenter.” What was your favorite part of this video? We literally just smiled at the screen the whole time we watched. Also, as much as we love them, we also love that they seem to both be in a place where they really also treasure being individuals who are focused on their own goals. We’d love to see them married with kids like Offset and Cardi but we are glad they’re in no rush. It’s amazing witnessing what they got going on. Wishing them both the best and hope they always love each other like this!