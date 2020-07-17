Prayers Up: Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

****UPDATE*****

A rep for Tamar told TheDailyMail;

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

****END UPDATE*****

Tamar Braxton is hospitalized in Los Angles after allegedly attempting to end her life. The Blast reports that Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive in their hotel room in Los Angeles.

David called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.

Medics then rushed to where the couple was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles and took Tamar to California hospital.

The Blast adds that Tamar is “in stable condition but still unconscious” and currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital. The LAPD confirmed to the site that they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”

Tamar’s last post on Instagram featured the songstress saying she “needs a vacation” while alongside her son Logan.

“I just want to know if ANYONE else besides me need a vacation 🤦🏽‍♀️😩😩😩,” wrote Tamar. “Logan wasn’t haven’t it then OR now‼️‼️❤️✨all i need to see is water 💦 and some sun ☀️ It’s only 1:30 and I wanna go to bed right now😬”

NewsOne reports that prior to the reported possible suicide attempt, Braxton had been prepping the release of her new “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” docuseries that chronicled her relationship with Adefeso and also explored her “journey with motherhood, love, and her career as she records a new album” and promised to explore the “most authentic side of Tamar” including the “good bad and the ugly.”

“After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. However nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life,” reads an official release from WE tv. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boyfriend David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with her ex and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family.”

