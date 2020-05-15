Lemon Pepper Wing Withdrawals: Tamar Braxton Says She’s Struggling Being A Vegan

Tamar Braxton is struggling to be a vegan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer and “To Catch A Beautician” star recently spoke candidly on her life during the quarantine and according to Tamar, one of the biggest things she’s struggled with has been chowing down on comfort foods.

“I’m going to be a 100 percent transparent. I feel like I’ve been masking all of my feelings,” I haven’t had water until yesterday. I’m masking my feelings with food, with television, with looking at other people’s pages,” said Tamra on her YouTube Live show Taco Talking Tuesday with Tamar Braxton. “I be hopping back and forth off of people’s lives. Almost like I’m trying to find myself when I know who I am. You know who you are,” she added. “I hate who I have become in these past five and a half-six weeks! I’ve been closet eating in quarantine. So why are we trying to find ourselves through other people and through other things such as food?”

With that in mind, she’s revealing that she’s adopted a vegan lifestyle—-but it’s NOT the easiest and she reaaaaally wants to go to Wing Stop.

“Been a vegan for 7 days…,” said Tamar. “I swear I’ve never wanted lemon pepper wings from Wing Stop so bad.”

WE DEF GET IT.

Fans have empathized with the songstress and her lemon pepper withdrawals and some admitted that they tried going vegan and quickly gave it up.

This legit happened to me last week —- I got the wings 😭 #NotVeganNoMo — E M M Y | Social Strategist + Blogger (@emmyypetit) May 15, 2020

Whaaat?! You went straight to the big challenge!! Should’ve maybe eased into it and gone vegetarian first … Baaaaaaaby steps Tamar!! 😄 But regardless, YOU CAN DO IT! I went vegetarian from one day to another and been one for years now! — Jake Boncutiu (@therecordmaka) May 15, 2020

You have a family full of cooks going vegan is going to be hard 😩 — Keona Jones : ) (@MsJoneskeona) May 15, 2020

Are YOU adopting a healthier lifestyle during quarantine like Tamar??? What are you fiending for that you’re not currently eating???