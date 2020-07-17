New Chune For Your Headtop: Drake Drops Two New Insta-Captionable Cantatas With DJ Khaled “Popstar” & “Greece”

The SZN is returning. Drake and DJ Khaled finally dropped the songs they’ve been teasing for weeks now and honestly, there was really no need for the tease. Khaled was posting all these cryptic owls like he was about to work with a major artist that he’s never done a song with before. Whatever.

Two new joints made their internet debut in the wee hours of Friday morning. The first, “Popstar” is rappity-trap Drake talking his 6God bravado over a bouncy slapper that will be on every Instagram story on your TL by the end of the day.

Check it out below.

The second song, “Greece”, is a bit strange because the first time we heard it we waited a minute and a half waiting for Drake to come in before we realized that it WAS Drake.

The Weeknd will likely be making the raised eyebrow emoji face the first time he hears it.

Press play on it and let us know what you think. Is “we the best” or is “we the worst”?