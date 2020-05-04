We Da Best Husband: DJ Khaled Hilariously Shields His Obedient Eyes As A Fan Twerks On His Instagram Live

Beside his absolutely insane music portfolio, DJ Khaled is most well-known for screaming about his love for his wife and kids from the mountain tops. Since his brand is so family-focused, it’s no surprise that a twerking Instagram encounter had the producer feeling uncomfortable from start to finish.

Khaled, like many of his fellow artist before him, went on Instagram Live and asked his fans in the comments to join him in a one-on-one chat. Of course, you can never predict what the person on the other side of the screen is going to do, so when he invited one fan onto his live, she ended up being a not-so-family-friendly addition to the party. The second she got on screen, she started twerking before grabbing a water bottle and pouring it all over her cheeks.

As demonstrated in the video, Khaled appreciated the fan, but made sure to point out he’s a married man. Before freezing in complete shock, the musician covers his eyes, and even though the woman tries to save things with that water trick, the chat ended prematurely.

DJ Khaled ended up posting the hilarious interaction to his own IG feed later on, writing, “I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv. Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!”

See the whole thing for yourself down below: