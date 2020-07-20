So Sad: Alex Trebek Says He’ll Stop Cancer Treatment If The Latest Round Of Chemo Is Unsuccessful

Alex Trebek already has a plan for what will happen following his next round of chemotherapy.

The legendary Jeopardy! host has been in a very public battle with cancer this past year, which moved him to share how he plans to cope with the illness moving forward.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019. While he initially received some optimistic reports from his physicians, over time, his diagnosis worsened. Now, the host is inching towards his 80th birthday, so he is more focused on keeping his quality of life and making a smooth transition rather than going through unnecessary chemotherapy treatments. Because of this fact, he told The New York Times that he plans on stopping treatment if this latest round is unsuccessful.

“Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” he recalled. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

Despite his decision to walk away from treatment, though, Trebek is still committed to his job as the host of Jeopardy! If his condition makes it where he’s unable to fulfill the viewers’ needs, then he will humbly walk away from the game show–but until then, he’ll keep hosting the program.