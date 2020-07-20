‘Stand On It’: Master P Explains Why Nick Cannon Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Anti-Semitic Comments

Master P doesn’t think Nick Cannon should have issued an apology after getting fired by ViacomCBS over his anti-semitic comments.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the music mogul and entrepreneur explains why Cannon should have stuck to his guns despite whatever backlash was coming his way.

“The only thing I hate is that Nick Cannon apologized,” Master P told the publication. “He shouldn’t have did that. You know why I say that? Whatever is gon’ happen is gon’ happen. He’s not the boss of that company. So if you really stand on that, then stand on it. You know, you might say something in the moment or whatever. But I think Nick Cannon is a good guy. So you gotta realize what you doing, you working for somebody. If they get rid of you, they get rid of you. What are you gonna do? It’s about doing what’s right. If you do what’s right you don’t have to apologize.

Furthermore, P said that Nick being let go by ViacomCBS is a major reason why ownership is so important in this industry.

“It’s about ownership now,” Master P continued. “[Black people] have to start owning our own products, owning our own networks. Until then, you can’t say what you want to say all the time. You got to watch what say if you a public figure. So, my advice to Nick, it’s time to go own something now.”

You can hear Master P’s thoughts in full for yourself down below: