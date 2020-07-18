SMH: Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Gets Postponed Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon’s career has been put on hold following the anti-Semitic comments he made on a recent episode of his podcast.

On Friday, Debmar-Mercury announced that the comedian’s daytime talk show won’t premiere in the fall as originally planned. The self-titled talk show has now been shelved until fall 2021, which is about a year after its original September premiere date.

“The Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” Lionsgate said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show…Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

The actor, host, and comedian made the controversial comments during a recent episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin. After reportedly refusing to apologize for the remarks, ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon, saying his comments “promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Since then, Cannon has issued an apology to the Jewish community for his words, but only after demanding full ownership of his MTV show Wild ‘N Out following his firing.