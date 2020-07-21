Rumor Control: Tamera Mowry-Housley Denies Salary Deduction Caused Her To Exit “The Real”

Tamera Mowry-Housley Denies Salary Deduction Caused Her To Exit “The Real”
Rumors started to swirl almost immediately after Tamera Mowry-Housley announced her departure from “The Real” last week. The speculations ranged from “Loni had her fired” to “Tamera was offered a pay cut and said ‘no'”, but that’s not the case according to Tam.
According to Madame Noire, Tamera has nipped these rumors in the bud. During a recent Instagram Live session with her husband Adam, Tamera addressed her reasoning for leaving and the rumors that money had anything to do with her grand exit.
“I’m going to say this once. I’ve explained it. I’ve been on “The Real” for six/seven years. I’m just ready to just try new opportunities and spend more time with my family, that’s it. I am doing a Hallmark film. There’s new opportunities kind of just popping up out of nowhere and I’m just grateful, grateful, grateful.
See! It’s all love on Tamera’s end. She’s just controlling her career the way she sees fit.
It’s all positive. Nothing bad. Somebody came through my DMs talking about salary stuff. It had nothing to do with that. Nothing, nothing, nothing. No more explaining about that. Everyone’s good. Everyone’s on good terms. Life is the best that it can be right now. “
Welp! There you have it.
