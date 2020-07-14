Here’s What Happened When Tamera Mowry-Housley Announced She’s Leaving “The Real”

Wow…first Amanda Seales, now Tamera Mowry, who’s next?! Lol😅 pic.twitter.com/ViUXz4Ce0m — Tamar Universe (@TamarUniverse) July 14, 2020

Tamera Mowry-Housley shocked her fans (and everyone else) with her announcement that she’s leaving popular daytime talk show “The Real” (that originally featured her alongside Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton) after six eventful years as co-host.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real.’ The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy, however, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real,’ said Mowry-Housley in a statement posted on Instagram.

Tamera’s departure comes just weeks after Amanda Seales jumped ship from the sinking show that just hasn’t been the same since Tamar engaged in a seemingly never-ending feud with Loni over her untimely departure.

What if Tamera is leaving The Real because the Sister Sister Reboot is finally happening pic.twitter.com/dHujNyjtMs — Ronnie A’mori (@_4realronnie) July 14, 2020

