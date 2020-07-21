Still Sanctified & SNATCHED: Tamela Mann Fans Praise & Worship Whittled Waist Photos Of Gospel Songstress

A gospel songstress is once again sharing a health update after shedding pounds off her biblical baaaawdy. Tamela Mann shared a before and after pic of her slimmed-down physique after continuing to follow a healthy lifestyle.

“Today isn’t Thursday but I wanted to share a couple of throwbacks with y’all!! This has been a JOURNEY but I feel GOOD!!!❤️” she captioned a post clearly showing her slim-down. Tamela shared in January that she was down 50 pounds and counting.

Several celebs hopped in her comments section including singer Erica Campbell who said she was “so proud” of her friend, and Ronnie DeVoe who joked that Tamela’s husband David Mann needs to be on notice.

“Wooooo woo! Watch out dere now!” wrote Ronnie. “You gone have to hold on a little tighter David! 🤣🤣🤣 #JustKidding”

Tamela is proud to be part of the Oprah backed WW program, formerly Weight Watchers, that’s promoting a “#WellnessThatWorks” initiative. The program encourages an overall healthy lifestyle and is not solely around weight reduction.

She joined the program alongside her daughter, broadway actress Tiffany Mann, 31, who shared that they’re each other’s support system.

“Mama has always led by example—she’s a great wife and mother, and an incredible performer,” Tiffany previously told WW about embarking on a lifestyle change with her mom. “I’ve found myself looking to her to learn how to take better care of my body because she’s taken off! She is doing so good! “I’m trying to keep up with her! I do feel like I can breathe better since joining WW. I’m feeling like my body can do more.”

In addition to keeping fans updated on her weight loss, Tamela is teasing new music and shared that her new song “Touch From You” will drop August 7.

Looking amazing, Tamela!!!

What do YOU think about Tamela Mann’s bangin’ biblical baaaawdy?