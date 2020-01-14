Slimmy Trimmy Files: Tamela Mann Shows Off Her Sanctified & Snatched Waist After Dropping 50 Pounds
After already dropping pounds in 2019, Tamela Mann’s even more sanctified and snatched in the new year.
Earlier this month Tamela told fans that she’s 50 pounds lighter and “feeling amazing.”
Her slimmy trimmy biblical baaaawwwwdy has been blessed by the WW program. As previously reported Tamela’s an ambassador for the Oprah backed program that’s promoting their #WellnessThatWorks initiative to encourage a program around an overall healthy lifestyle and not solely around weight reduction.
Tamela announced her WW partnership in April. She also recently kicked it with Oprah at the mogul’s #2020visiontour in Fort Lauderdale.
For reference, here was Tamela at the start of her WW journey.
Looking good ma’am!
See more of sanctified and snaaaaaatched Tamela on the flip.
Just before the new year Tamela detailed her 50-pound weight loss and pledged to keep going noting that she’s on WW’s Blue plan.
“My @WW journey wouldn’t have been the same without all of you, so I’m really excited to share my big news with everyone! I’ve lost 50 pounds with WW! All of the support I’ve received from my family and friends and the WW coaches, has made this possible. But I’m still going and the new myWW program is helping me continue this healthy lifestyle. The new myWW program was designed to take your eating habits & daily life into account to match you with a plan suited best for you! I took the assessment and I’m #TeamBlue 💙! I know the Blue plan will help me reach my next goal.”
