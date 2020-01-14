Slimmy Trimmy Files: Tamela Mann Shows Off Her Sanctified & Snatched Waist After Dropping 50 Pounds

Tamela Mann Shows Off Her Sanctified & Snatched Waist After Dropping 50 Pounds

After already dropping pounds in 2019, Tamela Mann’s even more sanctified and snatched in the new year.

Earlier this month Tamela told fans that she’s 50 pounds lighter and “feeling amazing.”

Her slimmy trimmy biblical baaaawwwwdy has been blessed by the WW program. As previously reported Tamela’s an ambassador for the Oprah backed program that’s promoting their #WellnessThatWorks initiative to encourage a program around an overall healthy lifestyle and not solely around weight reduction.

Tamela announced her WW partnership in April. She also recently kicked it with Oprah at the mogul’s #2020visiontour in Fort Lauderdale.

For reference, here was Tamela at the start of her WW journey.

Looking good ma’am!

See more of sanctified and snaaaaaatched Tamela on the flip.