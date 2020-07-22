“Come And Get Me”: Kanye West Reveals Kim K Met Up With Meek Mill To Discuss “Prison Reform” & He’s Been Trying To Divorce Her Ever Since

Tuesday night brought another Twitter rant from Kanye West, and this time around, his wife and mother-in-law were at the center of his criticisms.

He started off the night by expanding on his earlier tweets about Kris Jenner, once again posting a screenshot of the unanswered text messages he sent to her, writing, “White supremacy at its highest no cap.” In the text, he asked KJ, “you wanna talk or go to war?”

He continued, tweeting, “MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots.” He followed that up with, “Come and get me.”

After that, Kanye tweeted out “Larsa” (presumably referring to Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen) and “Drake” both paired with the pondering emoji. He then asked, “Should I name more?”

While all of these tweets were pretty vague, Ye followed those tweets up with some serious accusations–though these tweets weren’t any more specific.

“They tried to fly in 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” Kanye said before continuing by dropping a bombshell. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.'” He made sure to let everyone know that he doesn’t have any issues with Meek Mill, though, going on to clarify, “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line.”

Kanye ended up deleting a majority of these tweets pretty quickly, but not before the entire world got screenshots.

Obviously, the most shocking part of this latest rant–beside him publicly referring to his mother-in-law as a white supremacist–is Kanye revealing that he’s been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian for a while now.

While his initial tweet and the quotes he put around “prison reform” imply that he thinks something else happened between Meek and Kim in that hotel room, he did clarify that the rapper was “respectful”…so it’s not clear if anything actually went down. Regardless, him saying he wants a divorce is pretty huge.

Kanye does keep promoting his upcoming album, so there’s always a possibility this is simply promotion, but it definitely seems like there’s something going on here that’s much deeper.