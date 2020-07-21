“Kim Was Trying To…Lock Me Up” Kanye West’s Meltdown Continues In Alarming Twitter Rant; Fans, Celebrities Express Concern

Kanye West has been heading to this moment for a while now and so many people haven’t even bothered to care. Mr. West has been talking about his mental health and bipolar disorder for a few years now and it all seemed to come to a head on Monday night after an impassioned and alarming “political rally” in South Carolina.

Yeezy took to Twitter to share these thoughts:

“Everybody knows the movie get out is about me”

“If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why”

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He talked a lot about his children being in Playboy.

“I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me”

He showed screenshots of various Google searches including “righteous indignation” and “Halle Berry.”

“I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore”

“NBC locked up Bill Cosby”

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday”

It all was alarming, letting people know for good that this is a real mental health crisis. While most of the world had been ridiculing him for his outrageous comments, the tide shifted to concern. Celebrities, fans and everyone in between had something to say. Hit the flip to see more…