Jimmy Kimmel Live: Russell Wilson Talks NFL Season, Ciara’s Pregnancy & The Huge Mahomes Deal [Video]

Over the past couple of weeks, guest hosts have been helping Jimmy Kimmel out by taking the reins and hosting his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for a day or two in his place. One of the most recent hosts to grace the talk show’s virtual set was Joel McHale, who dipped into a jacuzzi in a full tuxedo in order to match the backdrop of one of his guests.

Russell Wilson joined the program from his pool, wearing nothing but a chain and a pair of sunglasses. During his interview, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gives his thoughts on anything and everything going on in the world right now. Throughout the duration of the conversation, Wilson discusses the return of the NFL and how that might look, how his wife Ciara’s pregnancy has been different this time around due to being quarantined, and of course, the famous baller couldn’t get away without talking about the absolutely massive $500 million deal Patrick Mahomes got.

If you’re a fan of Russell Wilson, Ciara, or football in general, this interview is definitely a must see. Check out the video for yourself down below to hear what the quarterback had to say.