Anointed Anniversaries: Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 4 Years Of ‘Pure Joy, Love & Laughter’

The Wilsons are marking four-years of sweet sanctified marriage. Ciara and Russell Wilson both commemorated their fourth wedding anniversary on their respective Instagram pages with sugary sweet captions.

Ciara revealed that she struggled to pick just ONE coupled up moment between her and her hubby but she landed on one of Russell covering her in kisses. According to CiCi, the video’s fitting because being in her husband’s arms is her “safe place.”

SWOON.

“I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the Best Place. My safest place,” she captioned the video. “Simply being in your arms. These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:)”

Russell also posted his beloved wife on his page in a video of them boating.

“4 Years of Pure Joy, Love, and Laughter,” wrote Russell. “You have been the Light and Blessing I’ve always wanted and always needed. You beam like the Sun. I am grateful for the woman you are, the mom, the amazing wife, business woman, leader, lover, and giver of your heart to so many people around the world. I am forever changed. Always & Forever.”

Happy anniversary to the anointed and clearly aligned Wilsons. Over the years these two went from being called “corny in love” to absolute goals—love to see it.

As previously reported the Wilsons met in 2015, wed in 2016, and welcomed their daughter Sienna in 2017. CiCi’s currently pregnant with their second child, a baby boy…

and Russell’s the proud papa to Future Zahir, CiCi’s first child with Future Hendrix.

Russell previously shared the requirements he specified in the prayer he sent out to manifest his songstress spouse;

“My first one was, I wanted a woman of faith,” said Russell. “I wanted a woman who was faithful. I wanted an independent woman…they could be doing whatever, but they have their own identity, they have their own perspective on what they wanted to do in life and how they wanted to impact people. I wanted a woman who was gonna love me the way that my mom loved my dad when he was on his deathbed,” he added. […] “I wanted a woman who was gonna tilt the room…if she walks in a room, the whole furniture just slides to her. I wasn’t gonna settle for three out of five or four out of five; we were gonna go five for five…we got five for five, plus some more.”

Write that one down, fellas. Clearly, it works.