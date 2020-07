Kompassion & Kouth: Kim Kardashian Implores Understandably Annoyed Public To Grant Grace To Bi-Polar Kanye West

Kanye West appears to be spiraling. That’s not a medical euphemism either. He legitimately seems to be a bit erratic and out of control. For quite some time now, we’ve known that Kanye is bi-polar and manic episodes are part of that diagnosis. We’re not doctors and we can’t say exactly what’s going on with him, but we know what we see.

Kim Kardashian is not a doctor either, however, as Kanye’s wife she also knows what she’s seeing and has far more experience with his medical history than any of us. It’s in that context that Kim took to Instagram today to plead with the public to give her family some space and some grace to best navigate the current crisis. Last night’s aggressive tweeet tirade was somewhat of a crescendo to the latest series of outlandish behavior Ye has exhibited. Some of the things he said no doubt have hurt members of the Kardashian klan. Kim says they are somewhat powerless in the situation and that makes it that much more frustrating.

Here’s what she had to say via a message posted to her Instagram story as transcribed by PEOPLE:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she began. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.” “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she said. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.” “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.” “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true,” she wrote. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding.”

Whatever you feel about the Kardashians as a family, staff, and muthaf***in’ crew, they are clearly in a very bad spot right now with their husband, brother, son and unless something changes they are going to just have to ride this tumultuous wave out until the tide finds itself a bit lower. No one gains anything by kicking a man while he’s at his lowest but that man also has to be held accountable for his public statements and actions.

Godspeed. Get well.