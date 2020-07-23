Forvr Mood: Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Launches Candle Collection

Literal contoured chocolate bar Jackie Aina is preparing to empty our wallets and we couldn’t be more excited. The beauty influencer recently announced her Forvr Mood candle collection that includes 4 signature “moods, vibes, and ways to treat yourself.” The candles have punny names; Caked Up, Matcha Business, Left on Read, and Cuffing Season, and Jackie boasts that they’re made from 100% natural coconut soy wax and contain no parabens, paraffin, or phthalates.

Savings account, who needs one?

Caked Up is said to smell like; “cake pops, pistachio ice-cream, toasty, creamy, vanilla bean”, Matcha Business is described as “coffee, vanilla bean, hazelnut frap, lavender”, Cuffing Season is ” floral, zesty, citrusy” and Left on Read smells like “vanilla, nuts, coconut milk 🥥, and heavy cream.”

Jackie also added that her candles always land her compliments with guests who visit her home. “It genuinely makes me so happy!” said Jackie.

I don’t think yall understand how happy it makes me that every single time someone visits my house they ALWAYS talk about how good it smells here and they ain’t even know I be burning my own candles 😭 it genuinely makes me sooo happy! — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) July 21, 2020

When Jackie previously covered ESSENCE’s digital issue, she hinted that she might have something big in the works. Many assumed it might be her own skincare collection or clothing line when the makeup guru said she wanted to “be in every lane.”

“I want to have merchandise. I just want to be in every lane,” she told ESSENCE. TV hosting is also an option, with red carpet reporting a dream of hers.”

No matter what Jackie sells, there will be a continuous (contoured) crowd of men and women ready to hand over wads from their wallets. Myself included.

The Forvr Mood pre-launch begins on Jackie’s birthday on August 4. Sign-up now at ForvrMood.

Congrats Jackie!