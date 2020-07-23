Bikini Bawwwwdies: British Banger Thandie Newton Spotted Boating In Ibiza For Family Vacay

Thandie Newton flexed her 47-year-old bikini bawwwwdy this weekend during her family vacation in Ibiza. The “Westworld” actress was photographed rocking an olive green two-piece white boating in coastal Spain with her husband, son and friends. Thandie definitely deserves a break, she’s one of the hardest working actresses in the business.

We’re glad to see Thandie and hubby Ol Parker looking happy as can be.

Thandie threw on a simple floral sundress to disembark from the boat. Gotta love that effortless vacay style.

We gotta admit, with all the travel restrictions against Americans right now we’re SUPER jealous to see the Parkers on an international vacay — especially in Spain. Ibiza is a really incredible experience, as is Barcelona. We’re praying the day will soon come when coronavirus is no longer an issue and we can safely travel the world again. Where is the first place you want to go when American passports are no longer useless little booklets? Spain and Italy are definitely on the list. We’re also eyeing Bali, South Africa and Morocco. Jamaica is fortunately still an option but last we heard the Bahamas are closing their borders to Americans. Waaah!

Enjoy more photos of Thandie and the family below: