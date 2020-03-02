Dirty Sprite Sprung: Future Fawns Over Lori Harvey’s Bikini Bawwwdy While Missing Baby Future’s Little League Game

It was another eventful weekend for high profile couple Future and Lori Harvey. While many of us in colder climates were trying to keep warm and much of the world was in a panic over coronavirus — Lori Harvey was enjoying the sunny weather in Los Angeles, wearing a itsy bitsy teeny weeny bright blue bikini, which she flossed in a pool drenched, sun dappled, Instagram clip.

Lori captioned the shot: “LA Winter💧”

Lori is unquestionably gorgeous, but there’s no doubt she knew what she was doing when she dropped this clip on the gram. But guess who isn’t phased by the outside attention she might be attracting with her thirst trap?

Future posted a rearview shot of Lori reclining in her bikini that’s clearly the same suit.

His caption read:

Proud of u. #lifeisgood

Which would be all fine and good ordinarily. Way to support your girlfriend right? Well, here’s where it gets kinda weird. Both Lori and Future’s posts went up on Saturday afternoon. As did this glowing stepdad post from Russell Wilson, who posted multiple pictures of his stepson Future (Future and Ciara’s biological son) from opening day of Little League:

Apparently Saturday was a good day to be proud of loved ones because Russell Wilson’s caption was

OPENING DAY of Little League! So much fun! Proud of you growing up #BestDays ⚾️🥇🏆

Is this all just coincidence or was Future trolling Russell Wilson or vice versa? Of course the folks in the comments section couldn’t help but to note the irony.