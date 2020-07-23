BOSSIPSounds: J. Cole Drops Two New Tracks “The Climb Back” And “Lion King on Ice” [Audio]

J. Cole is back with the first singles off his forthcoming album, The Fall Off.

After announcing the releases earlier this week, Jermaine shared “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” the first two singles to come from his sixth studio album. The rapper is referring to the two-song pack as Lewis Street.

“First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm,” he wrote on Instagram when he announced the upcoming singles. “No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing.” In the same caption, Cole also let his fans know that he handled the production for “The Climb Back” and co-produced “Lion King on Ice” with T-Minus and Jetsonmade.

Dreamville devotees have been patiently waiting for Cole’s next album since he dropped KOD back in 2018. On that project, the last song, “1985,” was subtitled “Intro to ‘The Fall Off,’ which suggested that his next full-length release would pick up where that project left off. The rapper went on to confirm that The Fall Off would be coming in 2020 during a performance in November of 2019.

According to J. Cole and all the people around him, it might be a while before we hear anything else about The Fall Off, so you might as well stream “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” while you wait.