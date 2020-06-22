‘My Ego Got The Best Of Me’: Noname Apologizes For Responding To J. Cole On “Song 33”

While a majority of fans praised Noname for her response to the song J. Cole released about her, the rapper is apologizing for possibly distracting people from the cause at hand.

The Chicago native took to Twitter on Sunday to make her feelings about her response, “Song 33,” known. She wrote, “i’ve been thinking a lot about it and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond. my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

She went on to announce that she’s leaving the song up because, “there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words” but insists that she’s going to donate her portion of the song’s earnings to various mutual aid funds.

madlib killed that beat and i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so i’m leaving it up but i’ll be donating my portion of the songs earnings to various mutual aid funds. black radical unity ✊🏾 — Noname (@noname) June 21, 2020

This apology comes after Noname released the song earlier this week in response to J. Cole’s single, “Snow On Tha Bluff.” While he never explicitly stated her name on the track, many fans assumed Cole’s song was in response to Noname’s tweet from a few weeks prior, where she called out top-selling rappers for remaining silent during such a turbulent time.

Some fans really weren’t fond of how Cole responded, but he took to Twitter after its release to let everyone know he stands by what he said. That’s what led Noname to release “Song 33.”