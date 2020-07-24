Countdown To Mercedes Sunday! Here’s What To Expect From Episode 3 Of Starz’s Pole Poppin’ Drama “P-Valley” [VIDEO]

We’ve got some sneak preview clips from Sunday’s episode of “P-Valley,” have you guys been watching? For those who haven’t caught on yet, “P-Valley” is the explosive new show set in a Mississippi Valley strip club called The Pynk. Run by the fascinating and fabulous Uncle Clifford, the club is a diamond in the rough (ironically with a bouncer literally named Diamond at the door) thanks to the trinity of Mercedes, Mississippi and Gidget. Things are start to get really interesting when a mysterious newcomer named Autumn Nights shows up. We know a little about her past, including that she survived floods in Houston, but she seems to hold the keys to the club’s future in small town Chucalissa, thanks in part to a friendship she’s struck up with an Atlanta attorney named Andre. Feel caught up now? Good. Because we definitely wanted to provide some context before giving you the synopsis for Episode 103, Higher Ground which is airing Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Check out a clip of the “Trinity” surprising Autumn at breakfast below:

Here’s more about the third episode:

The episode kicks off with Autumn donning a bold new look. As the episode continues she learns the rules of working a “regular” from “The Trinity,” each of whom receives a visit from her favorite repeat customer. Uncle Clifford learns about big changes coming to Chucalissa.

