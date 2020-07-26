‘We Will Always Love You’ Ryan Dorsey Posts A Heartfelt Tribute To His Ex-Wife Naya Rivera

Nearly three weeks after her tragic death, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is speaking out for the first time.

On Saturday, the actor posted a heartfelt tribute to his late ex-wife, in which he expressed gratitude for all of the time they got to spend together. Of course, he also expressed how unbelievable this entire situation is for their whole family.

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here,” Dorsey wrote in his caption underneath a photo of Rivera with their son. “We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: “Ryan can you stop snap chatting!” Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.” He continued, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

Dorsey ended his post by thanking everyone who has showed him and his family love during such a difficult time.

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera got married in July 2014 and welcomed their son, Josey Hollis, only a year later. They ended up getting a divorce in June 2018.

Rivera died from an accidental drowning at Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8.