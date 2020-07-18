R.I.P. Naya: Big Sean Calls Naya Rivera A “Hero” In Heartfelt Eulogy

Big Sean Calls Naya Rivera A "Hero" In Heartfelt Eulogy
“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.”
It’s been a week since departed actress Naya Rivera went missing and then was sadly confirmed dead and now her ex-fiance, Big Sean, has chosen to speak on it publicly. The rapper says he still can’t believe that the woman he was once engaged to now permanently gone.
Police evidence presumes that Naya was swimming in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son and used the last of her energy to shove the child in their rented boat before she sunk below the lake’s surface to never resurface.
Big Sean called her a “hero.”
Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.
