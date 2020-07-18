R.I.P. Naya: Big Sean Calls Naya Rivera A “Hero” In Heartfelt Eulogy

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.”

It’s been a week since departed actress Naya Rivera went missing and then was sadly confirmed dead and now her ex-fiance, Big Sean, has chosen to speak on it publicly. The rapper says he still can’t believe that the woman he was once engaged to now permanently gone.

Police evidence presumes that Naya was swimming in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son and used the last of her energy to shove the child in their rented boat before she sunk below the lake’s surface to never resurface.

Big Sean called her a “hero.”