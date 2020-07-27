Seriously?! ‘Daredevil’ Actor Peter Shinkoda Claims A Marvel Exec Said Nobody Cares About Asian Characters

The actor who played Nobu on Netflix’s series Daredevil, Peter Shinkoda, is claiming that an executive from Marvel chopped storylines for him and another Asian actor after saying that “nobody gives a s**t” about Asian characters or their storylines.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly, Shinkoda made these allegations public this weekend during a virtual roundtable discussion for a #SaveDaredevil campaign. He even named the executive: ex-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb. Shinkoda claims Loeb told the writers’ room to disregard backstories for both Nobu and Gao (another character portrayed by Wai Ching Ho) because of the aforementioned reasons.

“I’m kind of reluctant to say this, but…I’m going to take this moment, but I have to because — because I just have to. I’m not into really protecting certain things anymore,” Peter said on the livestream. “Jeph Loeb told the writers’ room not to write for Nobu and Gao — and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners — that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people,” he continued. “There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a s**t, so don’t write about Nobu and Gao, so they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it.”

Shinkoda went on to allege that writers got rid of a plan to delve into a journey Nobu has in America so that he could aid Gao and the supervillain organization, The Hand.

“All that backstory was dropped,” he explained. “The writers told me they regret it and they were reluctant to do it because they were stoked about including that in the storyline but they were prevented so I had to concoct this other storyline and rock that material I was given.”

Check out Shinkoda’s comments in the full livestream down below: