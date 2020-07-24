Netflix First Look: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Stars As Black Panther Co-Founder Bobby Seale In “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash between activist, police and the National Guard. The historic four day long protest lasted from August 26th to August 29th. It was in response to the nation wide disapproval of America’s involvement in the Vietnam war.

Prior to the convention, the tension was already high amongst many Americans, following the death of legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King on April 4th of that year.

The film is centered around the organizers of the protest—Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale— who were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads a star-studded cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne and more.

This marks one of a few high-profile projects from the rising star that include “Candyman” and “The Matrix 4.”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7” streams worldwide on October 16, 2020.

We can’t wait to see it! Especially considering the political climate today in 2020, as the fight for justice continues. Recently, protests in Chicago have occurred and have caused civil unrest in light of recent events with police brutality and racial injustice in America. Man, does history repeat itself.