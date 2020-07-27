‘STOP PLAYING WIT ME’ Ja Rule Calls Out ESPN For ‘Disrespectful’ Tweet About His Milwaukee Bucks Halftime Performance

Over the weekend, ESPN’s official Twitter account decided to bring back an almost-two-year-old memory for a still-unknown reason.

The account posted a video of Ja Rule asking the Milwaukee Bucks crowd if they were ready for his halftime performance. He was met with a deafening silence, which implied that the crowd wasn’t very excited to see him.

ESPN posted the video with the caption, “Never forget this Ja Rule moment” along with the crying laughing emoji–and even though the video was already a meme a while ago, the rapper didn’t think fondly of their decision to bring it back.

Never forget this Ja Rule moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/exqr24Dhbg — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2020

After only about an hour of ESPN’s tweet being up, it seems Ja Rule had already had enough and decided to issue a response to the throwback post in a series of tweets.

“I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture,” he said in the beginning of his rant. “Whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED…”

I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED… — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

“Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN… #ICONN,” Rule continued. “So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes???” the rapper asked. “@espn clout chasing now lmao… #ICONN”

Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes??? @espn clout chasing now lmao… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Ja Rule went on to tweet a video from TMZ Sports–apparently mistaking it for ESPN–asking about the incident from back when it happened.

“Like I said it was a technical issue but y’all always trying it…@espn STOP PLAYING WIT ME…they even try to get @Giannis_An34 to say something bad about me lmao #Foh #thedevilisalie #ICONN.”

Like I said it was a technical issue but y’all always trying it… 🤣 @espn STOP PLAYING WIT ME… 🤡 they even try to get @Giannis_An34 to say something bad about me lmao #Foh #thedevilisalie #ICONN pic.twitter.com/3azKzcfoaz — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

He ended his response tweeting the following,

“Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if your not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million plus audience… Duly noted… #ICONN.”