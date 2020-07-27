When We All Vote: Michelle Obama Makes Registration Call To Action 100 Days Out From 2020 Presidential Election

Michelle Obama is a woman possessed with the will to register as many people as humanly possible between now and election day on November 3, 2020. Every election is vitally important and this upcoming election might be the most significant of this generation. As of yesterday, America was exactly 100 days from casting their ballots and Mrs. O dropped us all a line to reinforce the message and re-emphasize the gravity of our duty to be heard.

When We All Vote is a non-partisan initiative that aims simply to ensure that Americans exercise their rights and aren’t suppressed from participating in the democracy that governs this land.

The next few months will be a very fraught time in the United States as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus and remain vigilant in our quest to see social justice and equality truly take permanent hold. Part of achieving both goals is having knowledgable, competent, and CARING leadership. The role of our elected officials to see to it that all of us have what we need in order to live our very best lives. Who you vote for will significantly impact the laws that distribute the necessary resources to the people who need them most.

Listen to Mrs. Obama. Don’t take this for granted. Register! Vote!