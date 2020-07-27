Secure The Bag: Larsa Pippen Links Up With Pretty Little Thing, Inks Six Figure Fast Fashion Deal

Much like Jordyn Woods, life without the Kardashians is proving to be a lucrative one for Larsa Pippen.

According to DailyMail.com reports, Pippen has recently landed a six-figure deal with fashion line PrettyLittleThing, a brand which, they ironically note, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner once modeled for. The British tabloid revealed Pippen, who is currently in the process of divorcing her NBA champion hubby Scotty Pippen, is being paid to promote bikinis for the retailer. Larsa has already been posting photos while wearing PLT designs, but we were surprised to find she hadn’t tagged the brand.

Pippen’s good fortune follows a string of controversy after it was revealed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian no longer follow Larsa on Instagram and Kanye quizzically tweeted “Larsa” with a thinking face emoji.

Larsa also raised eyebrows last week when she was photographed with City Girl’s rapper Caresha and Emily B’s daughter Taina, who are quite a few years younger than her.

In the meantime, Larsa has been keeping a cool head and posting images of herself and her family including this one, which she captioned:

Drama free zone ❤️

Over the weekend Larsa continued to stay social – despite the fallout with the Kardashians. She was photographed headed to dinner at Il Pastaio with Cole and Kelsea Muscatel. Check out the photos below: