Secure The Bag: Larsa Pippen Links Up With Pretty Little Thing, Inks Six Figure Fast Fashion Deal

Larsa Pippen dines out at Il Pastaio with Cole and Kelsey Muscatel

Source: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews / Splash News

Much like Jordyn Woods, life without the Kardashians is proving to be a lucrative one for Larsa Pippen.

According to DailyMail.com reports, Pippen has recently landed a six-figure deal with fashion line PrettyLittleThing, a brand which, they ironically note, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner once modeled for. The British tabloid revealed Pippen, who is currently in the process of divorcing her NBA champion hubby Scotty Pippen, is being paid to promote bikinis for the retailer. Larsa has already been posting photos while wearing PLT designs, but we were surprised to find she hadn’t tagged the brand.

Sunning

Rest and relaxation

My morning workout today 20 laps in the pool

Pippen’s good fortune follows a string of controversy after it was revealed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian no longer follow Larsa on Instagram and Kanye quizzically tweeted “Larsa” with a thinking face emoji.

Larsa also raised eyebrows last week when she was photographed with City Girl’s rapper Caresha and Emily B’s daughter Taina, who are quite a few years younger than her.

Drama free zone ❤️

In the meantime, Larsa has been keeping a cool head and posting images of herself and her family including this one, which she captioned:

Over the weekend Larsa continued to stay social – despite the fallout with the Kardashians. She was photographed headed to dinner at Il Pastaio with Cole and Kelsea Muscatel. Check out the photos below:

