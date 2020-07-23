Kouldn’t Keep Up: Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence After All Fifty-leven Kardashians Unfollowed Her On Instagram

Larsa Pippen has reacted to reports that she’s feuding with The Kardashians after all of them recently unfollowed her on Instagram. Fans noticed that Kourtney and Kim, two of her “close” friends no longer follow the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and she’s returned the favor.

Speculation about a Kardashian fallout also peaked this week when Kimmy’s husband Kanye tweeted; “Larsa,” alongside a thinking face emoji.

Some outlets are speculating that Larsa may have betrayed the family trust in a few ways; one rumor is she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson. That’s especially messy since she slammed Jordyn Woods amid the scandal.



The other rumor circulating is that the family feels like she’s wayyyy too chatty about their business.

Larsa blabbed on Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored that there was “tension” between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson that Kourtney Kardashian herself noticed before THAT scandal.

Seeing all of the headlines about herself, Larsa had THIS to say:

“I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she mused, adding “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

Super vague, but there’s definitely some BEEF going on between Larsa and the K-Klan.

US Weekly recently reported that Larsa had a birthday celebration earlier this month that the Kardashians skipped out on. Not only that but NONE of them wished their longtime friend a “happy birthday” on social media.

In pictures from the occasion, the K-Krew is clearly absent.

At least she has Caresha and Taina, right?

Why do YOU think her friendship with the fam is seemingly over?