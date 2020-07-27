Offset’s Baby Mama Shya L’Amour Demands Rapper’s Income, Real Estate Info & More In Child Support Case (Exclusive)

Offset’s daughter’s mother wants to make sure she knows all she can about the rapper’s lifestyle and employment as they hash out child support for their little girl.

Nicole Algarin – aka Shya L’Amour – filed evidence requests for her one-time lover that illustrated how he’d lived since 2015. Specifically, Algarin wants to know his income, employers, any interest he has in businesses and how much the companies made, according to the discovery requests, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

She wants Offset to detail every asset he owns that’s worth more than $1,000 as well as information on homes he’s leased or purchased and who lives there. She wants copies of his tax returns, social media information and receipts that show how much he’s paid to support their daughter over the years.

Offset has not yet responded to Algarin’s document requests. We’ve reached out to his lawyer for comment.

Algarin sued Offset last year to establish paternity and to force him to pay consistent child support. She alleged that he’d only provided “limited financial support” over the years and she wanted him to step it up as well as have visitation.

We exclusively revealed that Offset recently countersued Algarin for joint custody of their daughter. He denied Algarin’s allegations that he periodically provided child support for the girl, and demanded the girl’s last name be changed to his.

Offset – who said in court docs that he’s relocated to California from Atlanta for work – also said both he and Algarin should be responsible for providing financially for the girl.

A judge ordered both sides to attend mediation this summer and report their findings back to the court later this year.