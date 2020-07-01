Offset Countersues “Struggling” Baby Mama Shya L’Amour For Custody Of Five Year Old Daughter (Exclusive)

Offset has come out swinging in his baby mama’s child support case against him.

The Migos member and husband of pop star Cardi B has countersued Shya L’Amour – aka Nicole Algarin – over access to their five-year-old daughter. Offset denied Algarin’s allegations that he’s sporadically provided child support for the girl, and demanded joint physical custody.

He admitted that he’s the child’s father and said he wants her last name changed to his, according to his answer, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Offset – who said in court docs that he’s relocated to California from Atlanta for work – also said both he and Algarin should be responsible for providing financially for the girl.

The “Clout” rapper filed the paperwork just two days before both he and Algarin are due in court for a hearing on the case.

We exclusively revealed that Algarin sued Offset last year over supporting the tot and legally establishing him as the child’s father. She alleged that he’d only provided “limited financial support” over the years and she wanted him to step it up as well as have visitation.

We’ve reached out to Algarin’s lawyer for comment. Her lawyer previously told BOSSIP that Algarin was “struggling” during the COVID-19 pandemic because she was solely supporting two children as an hourly wage worker.