Florida Crazies: Miami Man Caught Cuffing $3.9 Million In Criminally Acquired COVID Cash To Buy Lamborghini

Miami man arrested for embezzling $3.9 million PPP loans to buy Lamborghini
If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that people will go through GREAT lengths to get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.
2020 has also taught us that shady businesspeople will take advantage of the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis in order to pocket some of that coveted PPP (payroll protection program) money that the federal government is handing out. According to a report in The Hill, a Miami man named David Hines is one such perpetrator. The 29-year-old has been charged by the Department of Justice with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds. Hines initially applied for $13.5 million in federal aid by using numerous false statements on several applications. Ultimately, he was approved for $3.9 million. The feds allege that he then took $318,000 of that and bought a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán and was dumb enough to register the vehicle in his name and the name of his “company”.
Both the car and $3.4 million were seized from Hines’ possession.
Just to be clear, this thug took advantage of federal “socialism” during a worldwide health crisis and took money that he didn’t need so that he could buy an expensive sports car while Forbes reports that only 12%, TWELVE, of Black and Latinx businesses were approved for PPP loans.
And people have the nerve to wag their finger and people setting the streets on fire…
