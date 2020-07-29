Rihmeek Rumors: Is Freshly Fathered Meek Mill Expecting A DreamChasers Child With A NEW Woman?

Meek Mill recently announced he was splitting households with the mother of his child Milan Harris nearly three months after the designer gave birth, but was the public breakup a ploy to distract fans from knowing he has ANOTHER baby on the way?

That’s the rumor.

According to ItsOnSite, the media platform spearheaded by Rah Ali, sources are saying that Meek Mill is waiting to be a father again and this baby is with another woman, not Milan. ItsOnsite shared a screengrab on Instagram from an unnamed tipster who claims Meek was being calculated when he made the announcement to cut ties with Milan romantically. He was apparently protecting himself from being dragged by the media, the source claims.

“Hey Girl, So word on the street it that Meek Mill has another baby and before it leaks out to the media he wanted it to be known that him and Malino are not together so social media won’t bash him,” reads the text. I’ll keep you posted.”

After the report went up, fans in the comments found the information plausible, although it’s not been confirmed. One IG user wrote, “I can believe it because him coming out saying what he said was random af especially since nobody was actually worried about him and Milano relationship.”

Meek Mill is famously known for putting clues about his life on Twitter and recent tweets we found DO fall in line with the rumor if it’s indeed true. About a week before his split with Milan, Meek shared some serendipitous Tweets alluding to being sprung.

Already knew you was mines b4 we actually met!

Sh*t got too real I had to cut a couple ends….

So far, Milan has not commented on the specifics of her breakup with the rapper and only commented;

“I’d never address my private life, publicly But I just felt the need to say,” Harris wrote on an Instagram slide, before adding on another; “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

In May Meek excitedly announced that Milan gave birth on his birthday, calling the arrival of their son “the best gift.”

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!” Meek wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for all the birthday love.”

Meek Mill claims they are still “friends” and amicable. Do YOU think this rumor is true?