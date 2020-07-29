MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7 Billion To Charitable Causes
MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7 Billion To Charitable Causes, Moves Millions To HBCUs
Esteemed author and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, is making good on her promise to “empty her safe” for charitable causes.
The third richest woman in the world who is the ex-wife of some rich white guy caught Amazon prime piping an alleged mistress, gave out $1.7 BILLION of her estimated $36 billion fortune to numerous organizations including historically black colleges and universities, organizations committed to racial and gender equity, economic mobility, public health, climate change, and more.
She shared more about the donations on Medium and added that she enlisted a team of nonprofit advisers with representation from marginalized communities to help her identify the charities to fund.
“I began work to complete my pledge with the belief that my life had yielded two assets that could be of particular value to others: the money these systems helped deliver to me, and a conviction that people who have experience with inequities are the ones best equipped to design solutions,” she wrote, explaining her process. “I gave each a contribution and encouraged them to spend it on whatever they believe best serves their efforts.”
The causes MacKenzie Scott donated to include;
$133 million to gender equity causes
$130 million to global development
More than $128 million to public health causes
$125 million to climate change groups
$72 million to “functional democracy” causes
$46 million to LGBTQ equity causes
$55 million to causes related to “empathy & bridging divides”
Scott also donated MILLIONS to numerous HBCUs including Howard, Hampton, Spelman, Morehouse, Xavier, and Tuskegee University who gleefully shared the news with their alumni. For a number of the HBCUs, Scott’s gift is the largest donation in their schools’ history.
Other organizations she donated to include Black Girls Code, the Urban League, and the Obama Foundation.
We see you, MacKenzie! Thank you for your contributions.
