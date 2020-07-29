Michael Che Explains Why He Performed Stand-Up In A Parking Lot During The Pandemic [Video]

It kinda goes without saying that the pandemic we’re currently experiencing will change life as we know it moving forward, and even after we (hopefully) get a handle on the situation, there are certain everyday activities we’ll probably never go back to doing. Unfortunately for all of the entertainment-lovers out there, one of the last pass times to return to our daily lives will probably be performances–whether that be a concert, stand-up comedy, or similar situations that include a huge crowd.

Luckily, with a lot of restrictions comes a lot of creativity, and there are a few entertainers out there who have already started finding ways to safely get around the current restrictions. One of those people is Saturday Night Live star Michael Che, who found a simple solution to his inability to perform for any tightly packed crowds.

The comedian (virtually) stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about his his innovative stand-up show, which he performed in a parking lot in front of a socially distanced crowd. A few musical artists have done the same thing for concerts recently, and apparently, the fans are loving it.

Check out the interview down below to see Che’s take on parking lot entertainment.