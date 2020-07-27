Do You Care? Tekashi 6ix9ine Snags $5 Million Dollar Deal For First Post-Prison Virtual Concert

Tekashi 6ix9ine will officially be a free man come July 31st and even with his legal team’s concerns, he is already planning moves with his freedom. Since his release, he’s broken Instagram live viewership records, Youtube view records, reached #1 with his “Trollz” collaboration with Nicki Minaj, & then dropped his song “Yaya” which didn’t touch anywhere near the top 50 on Billboard. Regardless of where he lands on Billboard, it seems companies are still ready to throw the bag at him according to TMZ.

“The rapper, who’s about to regain his freedom, tells TMZ … he just put pen to paper on a $5 million live-streaming deal with GlobalStreamNow for a virtual performance of his soon-to-be-released record. Tekashi tells us he’ll hit the stage Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 PM ET for the live-streamed show, which he says will run for about an hour and feature 12 songs from his album. He’ll also interact online with fans.”

Tekashi signed a $10 million dollar deal while behind bars and now has another $5 million to add to his bank account. With his over the top personality and the ability to interact during his show its the perfect mixture for viral clips. We’re sure Tekashi will make sure the event has 5 million reasons to grab everyone’s attention and trend online.