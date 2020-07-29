Fallopian Fears: Tiffany Haddish Hesitates To Have Children Because She’s Afraid Of Racism In Amerikkka [Video]

Tiffany Haddish is likely not alone in her feeling that this society, as it’s currently constituted, is unfit for Black children. This year, in particular, has harrowingly highlighted the numerous inequalities that the American system has cast down upon us. Racist white folks with the power to make decisions, trigger-happy cops who will shoot us in the back, a government that consistently implements laws that affect us more negatively than just about any other group, are plenty of reasons to opt-out of bringing another human into the world.

Recently, according to PageSix, Haddish appeared on Carmelo Anthony’s viral YouTube series “What’s in Your Glass” and talked about her trepidation with having children in a place where they are not welcomed with open arms

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s that I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me … Knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?,” a teary Haddish continued.

Peep their entire conversation below.