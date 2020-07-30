In His Final Words: Congressman John Lewis Leaves Behind Emotional Essay For The Day Of His Funeral

One of the saddest moments to come from this month was the passing of Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis.

Lewis spent his entire life devoted to fighting for the causes he was passionate about, and he did so until his last breath. On July 17, the same day he passed away, he was still able to send two Center for Civic Education grant applications that seek Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) Program funding. Now, we’ve learned he also penned one last essay for The Atlanta Journal-Consitution to be released the day of his funeral.

“While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me,” he wrote in the essay. “You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity. He continued, “That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day. I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on.”

Lewis goes on to discuss how Emmett Till was his George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Sandra Bland, and Breonna Taylor. Till marked the moment Lewis knew it could easily be him. The Congressman then went on to empower everyone to fight for what they believe in. You can read the entire letter here.