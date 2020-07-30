Vivica A. Fox Gets Emotional Remembering Kobe And Gianna Bryant During Podcast Episode With L.A. Sparks PG Chelsea Gray

Los Angeles Sparks point guard Chelsea Gray stopped by Vivica A. Fox’s “Hustling With Vivica A. Fox” podcast and the conversation became emotional when the pair approached the subject of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s passing earlier this year. We’ve got an exclusive clip of their conversation. Check it out below:

Fortunately the conversation wasn’t all tears. Chelsea Gray also dished on her winning strategy for life, love and being a successful athlete.

Here’s more on the episode:

For people unfamiliar with basketball it would seem that sinking baskets is the most important part of the game, but those who know and love it will tell you passing is often more important. And it’s often the Point Guard who orchestrates the team’s plays. In this episode, Vivica is joined by 2016 WNBA champion, three-time All Star player and Point Guard for the LA Sparks, Chelsea Gray. Chelsea earned the nickname “Point God” from her teammates and the name was inspired by her Magic Johnson, “no look” style of passing the ball and her deep understanding of strategy and her ability to be like a coach on the court. Chelsea reveals that it’s the guys in her life who truly inspire her. Early on it was shooting hoops in the backyard with her brothers and later her inspiration came from her fellow Point Guard, Lakers superstar Magic Johnson. Women’s sports has long struggled to gain equality with their male counterparts, but in January 2020 the WNBA signed a new collective bargaining agreement tripling average player compensation and establishing maternity leave and several other benefits. Recognition and compensation that is long overdue. The 2020 WNBA draft was held virtually for the first time and ended up having the highest viewership in over 16 years. Vivica and Chelsea remember the honoring of legendary athlete and ultimate “girl dad”, Kobe Bryant at the draft pick event, and how his beautiful, athletic daughter, Gianna was named as a WNBA honorary draft pick. Chelsea shares beautiful memories of her wedding to fellow athlete, Tipesa Moorer in picturesque Malibu and reveals the truth behind the rumors sparked by Tipesa’s #BabyMama post! So, is there a baby baller in Chelsea’s future? What about the future of women’s basketball? Chelsea reveals how the season has been put on hold due to COVID-19 and how she is using this time to polish her cooking skills and how she’s staying in game-ready shape! As an athlete it’s often winning the game that so many are focused on, but Chelsea embodies the idea of loving the game and loving life. That inspired the hustle hack of the day #LoveWins. Do what you love. Love whomever you want to love. Because love ALWAYS wins!

