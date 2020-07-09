“Hustling With Vivica A. Fox” Exclusive: Tina Knowles Lawson Addresses The “Activist Police” Hating On Beyoncé “The Girl Is Constantly Giving Back!”

Mama Tina don’t play about her girl now! Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson joins her friend Vivica’s “Hustling With Vivica A. Fox” podcast today and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the candid conversation.

In this clip Tina addresses the “activist police” who had so much to say about Beyoncé’s contribution to social causes, particularly after the death of George Floyd. Check out the clip below:

Here’s more about the episode:

Designer, philanthropist and mother to two of the most revered women in the world, Tina Knowles Lawson embodies hard work, commitment, and generosity. If Beyoncé is your queen, then you need to hear from Queen Bey’s mother! Tina shares how she empowered Beyoncé and Solange to find their unique voices and why she hopes they’ll release a song together. She tells Vivica what she really thought of Beyoncé’s graduation speech and the one thing she needs to “get off her chest” to her daughter’s critics. Tina opens up about her passions from providing free COVID19 testing to advocating for racial and social justice to mentoring young women, her “angels”. Find out how she’s been giving back from feeding the homeless to building youth centers to funding transitional housing for decades. Hear how she talked Beyoncé and Kelly out of spending their first big Destiny’s Child paycheck on new cars and into buying vans for their church instead and the important lesson they learned in the process. Learn how Tina built a life beyond her wildest dreams and how you can, too! Plus, Vivica reveals the origin of Tina’s corny jokes, her secret talent, and why this mama is done hiding!

