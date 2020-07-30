Welcome Home: Loon Granted Early Prison Release After Almost 9 Years Behind Bars

Yesterday, Weldon Angelos–the former music producer turned criminal justice activist and President of The Weldon Project–announced the early release of former Bad Boy Records artist Loon aka Chauncey Hawkins. Loon was in the middle of serving a 14-year federal prison sentence for drug charges from 2008. The project picked up Loon’s case in December of 2018, putting together a support letter signed by Faith Evans, Kevin Garnett, Freeway, Baby Bash, Jeremy Meeks, and the recently released Alice Johnson, who was freed with the help of Kim Kardashian West.

Loon was not released via Presidential clemency, even though his case was approved by Cheeto’s informal clemency committee last February. However, thanks to the First Step Act after the COVID-19 pandemic, the motion for compassionate release was granted on July 29th.

In 2008, Loon quit the music business and converted to Islam adopting the name Amir Junaid Muhadith; Now that he is free, he will focus on prisoner rehabilitation programming with further plans to form a production company sometime in the future.

Congratulations to Loon and all of his family and friends on his release, it’s gotta be a huge moment for everyone involved.