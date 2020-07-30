Toxic King: Future Gives IG Shout Out To Baby Mama Joie Chavez, Sparks Codeine Confusion

What’s happening here and where is Lori Harvey? That’s what fans of rapper Future are asking after he just gave his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son Hendrix a shout out on Instagram. The “Codeine Crazy” artist was repping for baby mama Joie Chavis in an IG story flick, wearing her Joie In Life apparel.

Joie has a fitness and athletic wear business and it looks like her baby daddy is supportive. Here he is, wearing her branded athletic wear and tagging her company on Instagram.

Confusion??? Apparently, the co-parents are still cool even after their relationship fizzled in early 2019. Late last year, Future and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey come out publicly as a couple but it’s been a while since these two have been seen together. Does this mean anything?

Meanwhile, Joie has been on her grind. The mother of two has started a youtube channel, already getting hundreds of thousands of views per video and she’s launched her “Joie In Life” fitness company. She’s also keep the content on her Instagram spicy with her famous dance videos.

Here’s Joie killing the choreography to Snoh Aalegra’s “D4L” and look GREAT.

Perhaps, Future is simply proud of his BM’s accomplishments?

Do YOU think these two are seeing each other again and Lori is out of the picture or is Nayvadius just being supportive?