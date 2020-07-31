Kalamity Family: Did Kim K Visit Kanye Just To Kall It Kwits?!?!

Is this the end — of Kanye and Kim? New reports have emerged that Kim’s visit to Cody, Wyoming was not a reunion to make things better but to actually inform him that the marriage is over.

By now the public has learned that the couple was already living apart prior to his public outbursts in recent weeks. Now PEOPLE is reporting that Kim reached the end of her rope before their reunion in Cody, where she was photographed crying in the car during her conversation with Kanye, with a source saying she “feels that she has tried everything.”

“She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye,” says the source. “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.”

The magazine’s source claims that Kanye still wants his marriage to work and his recent apology was a reflection of that, but that he has yet to truly try and fix their marital issues.

“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying,” the source says. “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.” “Kim is very torn,” the source adds. “The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

We don’t know much about bipolar disorder — but the idea of him “getting” what she’s saying seems like something mental health issues might impede, riiight?

Well for the sake of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, we’re hoping the Wests find a resolution and Kanye gets some medical attention to help him.