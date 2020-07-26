The College Cop Out: Kanye Apologizes To Kim On Twitter, “Please Forgive Me”

Kanye West has been making headlines for the last week after making a series of embarrassing tweets and comments at his election rally about how he and Kim considered aborting their first daughter North West.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old rapper apologized to his wife on Twitter, writing,

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.” “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you,” he continued. “Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim was “furious” with her husband after he revealed at the rally that the couple considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012.

“Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally,” the source said. “She is furious that he shared something so private.” Shortly after the rally, Kanye unleashed a series of tweets, including since-deleted claims about himself and his family. On Monday, he tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to “lock” him up. And on Tuesday, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife.

Apparently Ye wasn’t the only one considering divorce. A number of publications claimed that Kim had consulted with divorce lawyers as well and that the couple had been headed in separate directions for some time.

Kanye also shared images from his Yeezy/Gap collaboration and his ‘Donda’ album cover.

‘Donda’ was originally slated to be released on Friday July 24 but… yeah, it hasn’t dropped.

Y’all think his Twitter apology will help?

The Wests married in 2014 and have four children, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months.