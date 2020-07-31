Quaylon’s Mom’s Not Here For Shavel’s Big Plans With Her Jailed Son On “Love After Lockup” [VIDEO]

Quaylon’s mom questions if getting into a relationship right after getting out of prison is best for her son in the latest episode of “Love After Lockup.”

The concerned mom pulls Quaylon’s lover on the outside, Shavel, aside to tell her that it may be best for them to move to Houston with her to get away from his old lifestyle in Kansas City.

“He’s had a prison mentality for 12 years now,” the worried mom tells Shavel. “Now he has to get out and deal with the real world – and that concerns me.”

But Shavel said she never agreed to move to Houston and felt “blindsided” by Quaylon’s mom.

This adds a new level of intensity to their previous rift in the last episode, where the two were at odds over Quaylon’s alleged decision to move to Kansas City. What do you think? Do you agree with Quaylon’s mom? Should he put his relationship on the back burner until he gets himself adjusted to life after prison? Or, should Shavel pack her things and move to Houston to be closer to his family?

Here’s the episode description:

Love After Lockup Season 3 – “Date with Destinie” – Friday, July 31 at 9pm ET on WE tv

Shawn finds out if Destinie is a catfish; Shavel breaks down before Quaylon’s release; Scott prepares to spoil Lindsey; Tyrice clashes with his BFF over Chanda; Jessica and Maurice have a sexy reunion; John proposes an instant wedding to Kristianna.

“Love After Lockup” Airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WeTV.