The Vocal Bible Is BACK! Brandy Releases “B7” And Emotional Visual For “Borderline” [Video]

Grammy award-winning singer Brandy is back on the music scene with her newly released B7 and her fans can hardly contain their excitement on social media. It’s been 8 long years since fans have gotten anything new as far as music from “the vocal bible” and the appreciation has been apparent. The trending singer surprised ecstatic supporters with a new video along with 15 new tracks on her album.

Brandy's voice is mesmerizing, magical, hypnotic, enchanting. Like she really don't be trying to sound like anyone but herself. The authenticity of it all! #B7 pic.twitter.com/frlCrDYpkS — MelanatedMermaid🧜🏾‍♀️ (@purple_byobow) July 31, 2020

Amid the highly anticipated release, Brandy’s official video for “Borderline” premiered on Youtube last night featuring an emotional Brandy seemingly dealing with a mental breakdown.

The haunting video for “Borderline” was directed by Derek Blanks and illustrates the darker, emotional loneliness that can take over a romantic relationship. “This is my most personal album to date,” says Brandy. “Every song tells a story.”

“Borderline” is at radio now and follows her single, “Baby Mama,” which is currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. Watch the video for “Baby Mama,” ft. Chance the Rapper, here . Fun fact, this 15 track album is the first time Brandy has been able to fully flex her writing ability, according to her publicist, Vaugn Alvarez.

It’s incredible to see Brandy back in the spotlight again and making music for fans, considering times haven’t always been easy for the “I Wanna Be Down Singer.” Back in 2016, she opened up about her longtime battle with depression , following her involvement in a fatal car accident. Brandy was sued by the victim’s family, and her career seemingly diminished. We love to see that she has weathered the storm and is back and bigger than ever.

Have YOU listened to B7 yet?